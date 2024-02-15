Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Confronting the Climate Crisis Can Also Advance Socio-Economic Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boat travels through a section of the Amazon River affected by drought in Amazonas state, near Manacapuru, Brazil, September 27, 2023.  © 2023 Edmar Barros/AP Photo Data confirms that the impacts of the climate crisis fall hardest on countries and people who are already struggling and who have contributed the least to climate change. But the right policies can both confront the climate crisis and protect and improve people’s social and economic rights. Low- and middle-income countries are disproportionately vulnerable to rising sea levels, severe storms, and extreme…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Israel’s censure of rights expert should not distract from possible war crimes
~ Kosovo: consolidating its statehood remains an uphill struggle 16 years after independence
~ The ‘jab market’ of private COVID vaccines is a good thing for public health – but not for health inequality
~ Jelqing: the latest in a long history of attempts to enlarge the male member
~ The collapse of The Body Shop shows that ‘ethical’ branding is not a free pass to commercial success
~ Ukraine recap: prospect of renewed US funding a boost for beleaguered Zelensky
~ Why prices are so high – 8 ways retail pricing algorithms gouge consumers
~ Research espionage is a real threat – but a drastic crackdown could stifle vital international collaboration
~ Climate change is forcing Australians to weigh up relocating. How do they make that difficult decision?
~ From Deadheads on bulletin boards to Taylor Swift ‘stans’: a short history of how fandoms shaped the internet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter