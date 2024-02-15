Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Egypt peace treaty has stood the test of time over 45 years: expert explains its significance

By Ofir Winter, Senior Researcher, Institute for National Security Studies, Tel Aviv University
The peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, signed in 1979 to end hostilities and normalise relations between them, turns 45 on 26 March. The Conversation Africa asked Ofir Winter, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, who studies Egyptian politics and the Arab-Israeli conflict, for his insights on the peace deal and the key challenging moments since it was signed.

When and why did the peace treaty come into force?


After five…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US senate passes US$95 billion aid package for Ukraine – what this tells us about Republican support for Trump
~ Spice: the ‘zombie drug’ being found in some vape liquids
~ The UK’s tiny houses are woefully ill-prepared for an ageing population
~ Most people would be equally satisfied with having one child as with two or three – new research
~ Gold, silver and lithium mining on federal land doesn’t bring in any royalties to the US Treasury – because of an 1872 law
~ Turkey will stop sending imams to German mosques - here’s why this matters
~ For graffiti artists, abandoned skyscrapers in Miami and Los Angeles become a canvas for regular people to be seen and heard
~ ‘It is hijacking my brain’ – a team of experts found ways to help young people addicted to social media to cut the craving
~ Nitazenes are a powerful class of street drugs emerging across the US
~ Bacteria in your gut can improve your mood − new research in mice tries to zero in on the crucial strains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter