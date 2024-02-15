Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey will stop sending imams to German mosques - here’s why this matters

By Brian Van Wyck, Assistant Professor of History, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
The Turkish government started sending imams to Germany in the 1980s, but under a new agreement, imams will be trained in Germany instead.The Conversation


© The Conversation
