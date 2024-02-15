Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stock indexes are breaking records and crossing milestones – making many investors feel wealthier

By Alexander Kurov, Professor of Finance and Fred T. Tattersall Research Chair in Finance, West Virginia University
The S&P 500 topped 5,000 on Feb. 9, 2024, for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average will probably hit a new big round number soon too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Egypt peace treaty has stood the test of time over 45 years: expert explains its significance
~ US senate passes US$95 billion aid package for Ukraine – what this tells us about Republican support for Trump
~ Spice: the ‘zombie drug’ being found in some vape liquids
~ The UK’s tiny houses are woefully ill-prepared for an ageing population
~ Most people would be equally satisfied with having one child as with two or three – new research
~ Gold, silver and lithium mining on federal land doesn’t bring in any royalties to the US Treasury – because of an 1872 law
~ Turkey will stop sending imams to German mosques - here’s why this matters
~ For graffiti artists, abandoned skyscrapers in Miami and Los Angeles become a canvas for regular people to be seen and heard
~ ‘It is hijacking my brain’ – a team of experts found ways to help young people addicted to social media to cut the craving
~ Nitazenes are a powerful class of street drugs emerging across the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter