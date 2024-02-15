South Africa has spent billions in 4 years to create jobs for young people: how their wages affect the broader economy
By Joshua Budlender, PhD candidate in Economics, UMass Amherst
Ihsaan Bassier, Researcher in Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science
When evaluating the costs and benefits of the employment programme, and similar ones such as social grants, ‘extra’ economic benefits need to be part of the calculation.
