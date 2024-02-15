Rhinos can’t sweat, making them vulnerable to overheating: global warming could wipe them out in southern Africa
By Timothy Randhir, Professor (Full) of Watershed Management, Water Resources, Water Quality, Ecohydrology, Complex Systems, Ecological Economics, and Sustainability., UMass Amherst
In the worst-case scenario currently being mapped, Earth’s temperature could increase by 4.3°C before 2100. Southern African rhinos will have no possibility of surviving this unless parks act now.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 15, 2024