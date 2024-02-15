Developers in England will be forced to create habitats for wildlife – here’s how it works
By Natalie Duffus, PhD Candidate, Conservation Policy, University of Oxford
Sophus zu Ermgassen, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Oxford
England’s new environmental policy, biodiversity net gain, went live on February 12. Most new developments – everything from a few houses to large solar farms or new roads and railways – will now have to provide a 10% net gain in biodiversity, maintained for at least 30 years.
The idea is that, instead of driving a loss of habitats for wildlife, developments will now contribute to a recovery. The new policy will be rolled out to small sites in April 2024 and nationally significant infrastructure…
- Thursday, February 15, 2024