Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Domestic and international developments risk undermining Ukraine in a critical year

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
With the Ukraine-Russia war entering its third year, Ukraine’s supporters must provide the right aid to the country and domestic politics cannot undermine the urgent needs of the country’s military.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Egypt peace treaty has stood the test of time over 45 years: expert explains its significance
~ US senate passes US$95 billion aid package for Ukraine – what this tells us about Republican support for Trump
~ Spice: the ‘zombie drug’ being found in some vape liquids
~ The UK’s tiny houses are woefully ill-prepared for an ageing population
~ Most people would be equally satisfied with having one child as with two or three – new research
~ Gold, silver and lithium mining on federal land doesn’t bring in any royalties to the US Treasury – because of an 1872 law
~ Turkey will stop sending imams to German mosques - here’s why this matters
~ For graffiti artists, abandoned skyscrapers in Miami and Los Angeles become a canvas for regular people to be seen and heard
~ ‘It is hijacking my brain’ – a team of experts found ways to help young people addicted to social media to cut the craving
~ Nitazenes are a powerful class of street drugs emerging across the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter