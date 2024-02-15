Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Acid attacks are a form of violence against women – the law needs to treat them as such

By Aisha K. Gill, Professor of Criminology, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol
At the end of January, a 31-year-old woman and her daughters suffered horrifying injuries after being assaulted with an alkaline corrosive substance in London. Sadly, acid attacks like this are not isolated incidents. Over the last 15 years, they have been on the rise across the world, including in the UK.

Read more: Acid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
