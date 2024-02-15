Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe Considers Abolishing Death Penalty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Inmates walk past a prison guard at the Chikurubi maximum security prison in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. © 2015 Jekesai Njikizana/Getty Images Zimbabwe’s cabinet has approved a bill that, if passed by parliament, will abolish the death penalty. Member of Parliament Edwin Mushoriwa introduced a private members bill in 2023 – the Death Penalty Abolition Bill – to amend Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law Code and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act to abolish the death penalty. Nationwide consultations across the country’s 10 provinces have shown that “the majority of our…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
