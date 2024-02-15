Tolerance.ca
Vaccine hesitancy brings whooping cough epidemic to North Macedonia

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Medical experts demand the declaration of a whooping cough epidemic in North Macedonia, as, by February 8, the Institute for Public Health had registered new 28 cases, mostly unvaccinated babies.


