I’ve researched Clara Bow – it’s no wonder the actress inspired Taylor Swift’s new album

By Jennifer Voss, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Humanities and Performing Arts, De Montfort University
While on stage collecting the award for album of the year (her fourth to date) at the 2024 Grammys earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced her 11th album: The Tortured Poets Department.

Moments later, Swift uploaded full details of her new record to Instagram, including the album artwork and track list. One of the 17 newly revealed tracks is titled Clara Bow. Actress Clara Bow (1905-1965) was the original “It girl”. And…The Conversation


