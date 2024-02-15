Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As we dream, we can listen in on the waking world – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Dream researcher Başak Türker explains how she was able to communicate with people while they were dreaming. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vaccine hesitancy brings whooping cough epidemic to North Macedonia
~ I’ve researched Clara Bow – it’s no wonder the actress inspired Taylor Swift’s new album
~ Zimbabwe: Opposition leader’s conviction a travesty of justice
~ Italy: Parliament’s ratification of dangerous automatic detention deal with Albania ‘shameful’
~ Environmental Justice Foundation seeks a solution with the Dase app to battle illegal fishing
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Assistant minister Malarndirri McCarthy says there’s ‘no rush’ on treaty and truth-telling
~ Grattan on Friday: Morrison’s departure will help Liberals ‘move on’ but Nationals can’t ‘move on’ until Barnaby does
~ Why are so many Australian music festivals being cancelled?
~ Russia: First Convictions Under LGBT ‘Extremist’ Ruling
~ Nepal: Barriers to Transgender Legal Recognition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter