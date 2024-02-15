Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Opposition leader’s conviction a travesty of justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the conviction and sentencing of former opposition legislator Job Sikhala, to a nine-month suspended sentence and a fine under a law that no longer exists after he was accused of posting a video on Facebook claiming that a police officer had killed a baby, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
