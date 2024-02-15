Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Parliament’s ratification of dangerous automatic detention deal with Albania ‘shameful’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Italian Senate’s decision to ratify an agreement on detaining people rescued at sea by Italian ships in two detention centres in Albania, Matteo De Bellis, Amnesty International’s Migration and Asylum Researcher, said: “The Italian Parliament has just given the green light to an arbitrary detention deal that will harm thousands of people […] The post Italy: Parliament’s ratification of dangerous automatic detention deal with Albania ‘shameful’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vaccine hesitancy brings whooping cough epidemic to North Macedonia
~ I’ve researched Clara Bow – it’s no wonder the actress inspired Taylor Swift’s new album
~ As we dream, we can listen in on the waking world – podcast
~ Zimbabwe: Opposition leader’s conviction a travesty of justice
~ Environmental Justice Foundation seeks a solution with the Dase app to battle illegal fishing
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Assistant minister Malarndirri McCarthy says there’s ‘no rush’ on treaty and truth-telling
~ Grattan on Friday: Morrison’s departure will help Liberals ‘move on’ but Nationals can’t ‘move on’ until Barnaby does
~ Why are so many Australian music festivals being cancelled?
~ Russia: First Convictions Under LGBT ‘Extremist’ Ruling
~ Nepal: Barriers to Transgender Legal Recognition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter