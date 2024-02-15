Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: First Convictions Under LGBT ‘Extremist’ Ruling

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oleg Nefedov, a judge of Russia's Supreme Court, reads a decision on a ministry of justice's request to brand the "international LGBT movement" an extremist organisation and ban its activity, in Moscow on November 30, 2023. © 2023 NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images Russian courts have issued the first known extremism convictions arising from the 2023 Supreme Court decision designating the “international LGBT movement” as extremist. The Supreme Court decision opened the floodgates to allow arbitrary prosecution of LGBT people and of anyone who defends their rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are so many Australian music festivals being cancelled?
~ Nepal: Barriers to Transgender Legal Recognition
~ Prabowo’s likely victory: Jokowi’s effect and a test for Indonesia’s democracy
~ Prabowo Subianto is poised to succeed in lifelong quest to become Indonesia’s president. This is why it’s so worrying
~ Can we be inoculated against climate misinformation? Yes – if we prebunk rather than debunk
~ The government wants to criminalise doxing. It may not work to stamp out bad behaviour online
~ The Jewish creatives’ WhatsApp leak was more whistleblowing than doxing. Here’s why
~ Running or yoga can help beat depression, research shows – even if exercise is the last thing you feel like
~ How worried should I be about cryptosporidiosis? Am I safe at the pool?
~ Ending legal aid for cultural reports at sentencing may only make court hearings longer and costlier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter