Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Barriers to Transgender Legal Recognition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bhumika Shrestha, a transgender woman in Kathmandu, Nepal, holds her citizenship certificate in 2023, which lists her name, current photo, and female gender. © 2023 Laxman Adhikari (Kathmandu) – The government of Nepal should urgently create a clear, simple, and rights-respecting procedure that would allow transgender and third gender people to obtain official documents in accordance with their gender identity, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. While Nepali policy allows in principle for transgender to people to obtain documents marked “other,” implementation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are so many Australian music festivals being cancelled?
~ Russia: First Convictions Under LGBT ‘Extremist’ Ruling
~ Prabowo’s likely victory: Jokowi’s effect and a test for Indonesia’s democracy
~ Prabowo Subianto is poised to succeed in lifelong quest to become Indonesia’s president. This is why it’s so worrying
~ Can we be inoculated against climate misinformation? Yes – if we prebunk rather than debunk
~ The government wants to criminalise doxing. It may not work to stamp out bad behaviour online
~ The Jewish creatives’ WhatsApp leak was more whistleblowing than doxing. Here’s why
~ Running or yoga can help beat depression, research shows – even if exercise is the last thing you feel like
~ How worried should I be about cryptosporidiosis? Am I safe at the pool?
~ Ending legal aid for cultural reports at sentencing may only make court hearings longer and costlier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter