Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feminist narratives are being hijacked to market medical tests not backed by evidence

By Brooke Nickel, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Tessa Copp, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Corporate medicine is hijacking feminist narratives around empowerment and women’s rights to market technologies, tests and treatments that aren’t backed by evidence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ending legal aid for cultural reports at sentencing may only make court hearings longer and costlier
~ Australia’s shot-hole borer beetle invasion has begun, but we don’t need to chop down every tree under attack
~ Soft plastic recycling is back after the REDcycle collapse – but only in 12 supermarkets. Will it work this time?
~ What are ‘collarium’ sunbeds? Here’s why you should stay away
~ Māori political systems are the oldest in Aotearoa – it’s time university politics courses reflected this
~ Why banning gym selfies could do us all a lot of good
~ How policy in North Korea is affected by politics in South Korea – and vice versa
~ Former army general Prabowo Subianto likely to win Indonesia’s election at 4th attempt
~ Canada’s entrepreneur shortage is impacting the economy — here’s one way to fix it
~ The rise of robo-retail: Who gets left behind when retail is automated?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter