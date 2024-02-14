Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Soft plastic recycling is back after the REDcycle collapse – but only in 12 supermarkets. Will it work this time?

By Anya Phelan, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Griffith University
Australia’s Soft Plastics Taskforce has been under pressure to fill the vacuum left by the demise of REDcycle. But this time the small trial announced for Melbourne has the potential to succeed.The Conversation


