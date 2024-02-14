Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Māori political systems are the oldest in Aotearoa – it’s time university politics courses reflected this

By Maria Bargh, Professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Annie Te One, Lecturer in Māori Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Just 1% of politics education in New Zealand is focused on the Māori dimension, new research has found. How can the country discuss Te Tiriti o Waitangi when very few understand it?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Soft plastic recycling is back after the REDcycle collapse – but only in 12 supermarkets. Will it work this time?
~ What are ‘collarium’ sunbeds? Here’s why you should stay away
~ Why banning gym selfies could do us all a lot of good
~ How policy in North Korea is affected by politics in South Korea – and vice versa
~ Former army general Prabowo Subianto likely to win Indonesia’s election at 4th attempt
~ Canada’s entrepreneur shortage is impacting the economy — here’s one way to fix it
~ The rise of robo-retail: Who gets left behind when retail is automated?
~ New study reveals four critical barriers to building healthier Canadian cities
~ Men become less fertile with age, but the same isn’t true for all animals – new study
~ One in five councils at risk of ‘bankruptcy’ – what happens after local authorities run out of money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter