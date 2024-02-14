Māori political systems are the oldest in Aotearoa – it’s time university politics courses reflected this
By Maria Bargh, Professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Annie Te One, Lecturer in Māori Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Just 1% of politics education in New Zealand is focused on the Māori dimension, new research has found. How can the country discuss Te Tiriti o Waitangi when very few understand it?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 14, 2024