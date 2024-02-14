Tolerance.ca
Former army general Prabowo Subianto likely to win Indonesia’s election at 4th attempt

By Yohanes Sulaiman, Associate Lecturer, School of Government, Universitas Jendral Achmad Yani
Voters in the world’s third-largest democracy, Indonesia, have elected former army general Prabowo Subianto as its eighth president, despite his campaign being dogged by accusations of human rights violations and electoral fraud. According to the latest reliable polling, Prabowo – Indonesia’s defence minister – secured almost 60% of the votes in what is considered as the largest and most complex single-day election in the world. This will likely mean that there will be no second…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
