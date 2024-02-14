Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New study reveals four critical barriers to building healthier Canadian cities

By Akram Mahani, Assistant Professor at Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Regina
Joonsoo Sean Lyeo, Research Associate, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Nazeem Muhajarine, Professor, Department of Community Health and Epidemiology and Director, Saskatchewan Population Health and Evaluation Research Unit, University of Saskatchewan
Canada’s cities must be planned around resident health and well-being, our research reveals the key barriers to developing truly healthy cities.The Conversation


© The Conversation
