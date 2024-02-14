Men become less fertile with age, but the same isn’t true for all animals – new study
By Krish Sanghvi, PhD student at the department of Biology, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Irem Sepil, Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Oxford
Regina Vega-Trejo, Postdoctoral Research Assistant in Evolutionary Biology, University of Oxford
Understanding how the ageing of sperm works in other animals is more important than ever as human male fertility is in decline.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 14, 2024