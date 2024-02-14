Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea steps up efforts to stamp out consumption of illegal foreign media – but entertainment-hungry citizens continue to flout the ban

By Sarah A. Son, Senior Lecturer in Korean Studies, University of Sheffield
Consuming and sharing foreign media in North Korea can be punishable by death. But that did not stop more than 83% of those who escaped the country between 2016 and 2020 using increasingly sophisticated means to access foreign music, TV shows and films before they left.

According to a survey report that was released by the South Korean Ministry of Unification, illegal media consumption among those who left in the five years up to 2020 increased by 15%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
