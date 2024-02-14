Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Finding joy in the little things really can benefit your wellbeing – a scientist explains

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Enjoying a cup of coffee or performing an act of kindness are some examples of the everyday ‘micro-joys’ that can boost your wellbeing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Former army general Prabowo Subianto likely to win Indonesia’s election at 4th attempt
~ Canada’s entrepreneur shortage is impacting the economy — here’s one way to fix it
~ The rise of robo-retail: Who gets left behind when retail is automated?
~ New study reveals four critical barriers to building healthier Canadian cities
~ Men become less fertile with age, but the same isn’t true for all animals – new study
~ One in five councils at risk of ‘bankruptcy’ – what happens after local authorities run out of money
~ North Korea steps up efforts to stamp out consumption of illegal foreign media – but entertainment-hungry citizens continue to flout the ban
~ Using ‘trip killers’ to cut short bad drug trips is potentially dangerous
~ Is cutting UK taxes ahead of a general election affordable or not? An economist explains
~ From crop to cup – a new genetic map could make your morning coffee more climate resilient
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter