Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is cutting UK taxes ahead of a general election affordable or not? An economist explains

By Abhishek Kumar, Lecturer in Banking and Finance, University of Southampton
A Conservative government considering tax cuts a few months ahead of an expected general election may not sound very surprising. Tax cuts are understandably popular – especially when household incomes have been squeezed by high inflation and rising interest rates.

But can the British economy afford them? Recent figures on UK borrowing led some analysts to suggest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
