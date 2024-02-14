Tolerance.ca
Don’t let ‘FDA-approved’ or ‘patented’ in ads give you a false sense of security

By Michael Mattioli, Professor of Law and Louis F. Niezer Faculty Fellow, Indiana University
If you’ve ever reached for a bottle of moisturizer labeled “patented” or “FDA approved,” you might want to think twice. In a recent study of hundreds of advertisements, I found that supplements and beauty products often misleadingly use these terms to suggest safety or efficacy.

As a law professor, I suspect this is confusing for consumers, maybe even dangerous. Having a patent means only that you can stop others from making,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
