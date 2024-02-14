Several companies are testing brain implants – why is there so much attention swirling around Neuralink? Two professors unpack the ethical issues
By Nancy S. Jecker, Professor of Bioethics and Humanities, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Andrew Ko, Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Brain-computer interface devices have the potential to boost users’ autonomy, especially for people who experience paralysis. But that comes with risks, as well.
- Wednesday, February 14, 2024