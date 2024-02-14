Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Internal Security Agency must end abuses in name of ‘guarding virtue’

By Amnesty International
Over the past year, the Tripoli-based Internal Security Agency (ISA) has subjected dozens of men, women and children to a range of abuses, including enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention and torture, with some facing the death penalty, under the guise of “guarding virtue,” said Amnesty International today. Amnesty International has gathered evidence of an intensified crackdown […] The post Libya: Internal Security Agency must end abuses in name of ‘guarding virtue’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
