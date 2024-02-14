Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tobago continues to grapple with oil spill caused by unidentified tanker

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Just prior to the much anticipated Carnival long weekend, an overturned ship has caused an oil spill, polluting Tobago's turquoise waters and causing an environmental hazard and national emergency.


