Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School absence rates have rocketed – the whole educational experience needs to change

By Sue Roffey, Honorary Associate Professor, Department of Clinical, Educational and Health Psychology, UCL
More than 140,000 pupils in the UK are absent from from school more than 50% of the time: more than double the number from before the pandemic.

Not being in school matters – and not only because pupils miss out on learning. Teachers play an important role monitoring the welfare of their students, and if young people are on the streets rather than at school they are also more at risk of harm…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
