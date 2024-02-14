Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keeping a film’s identity as a musical secret is key for box office success – here’s why

By Jodie Passey, PhD Candidate, History of Musicals, Lancaster University
There is a stark contrast in box office figures between musical films that market themselves as ‘musicals’ and those that don’t.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tobago continues to grapple with oil spill caused by unidentified tanker
~ School absence rates have rocketed – the whole educational experience needs to change
~ Maternal death rates in the UK have increased to levels not seen for almost 20 years – experts explain why
~ Five reasons to heat your home using infrared fabric
~ Don’t blame parents for wanting their children to speak differently – blame society
~ African football won the 34th Afcon, with Côte d'Ivoire a close second
~ Written accounts reveal how sexual assault claims were dealt with in the middle ages
~ If the ABS guts Australia’s time use survey, women’s work will count for little
~ Trial for Cameroon Village Massacre Drags On
~ How Hongkongers overseas preserve, and adapt the city’s famed cuisine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter