Mozambique: Pregnant Students, Adolescent Mothers Leave School

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Girls walk out of the main entrance of a public school in Nacala, Mozambique, July 4, 2018. © 2018 Gianluigi Guercia/APF via Getty Images Pregnant or parenting adolescent girls and women drop out of school in Mozambique because they don’t get adequate support from schools. Girls who become parents often experience discrimination, stigma, and a lack of support and accommodation that makes juggling school and childcare responsibilities impossible. The lack of free education pushes many girls from the poorest households out of school. Mozambique should adopt legally enforceable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
