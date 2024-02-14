Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trial for Cameroon Village Massacre Drags On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Memorial ceremony held on February 21, 2020 at the Saint Theresia Cathedral l in Kumbo, North-West region, Cameroon, for victims of the Ngarbuh massacre.  © 2020 Private On February 14, 2020, Cameroonian soldiers and armed ethnic Fulani raided Ngarbuh, a village in Cameroon’s North-West province, killing at least 21 civilians, including 13 children and a pregnant woman, and burning and looting homes. It was a brutal day that shocked even those who had long become numb to increasing violence in the region. The attack was a reprisal against the local community, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
