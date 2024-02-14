Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#KeepItOn in times of war: Sudan’s communications shutdown must be reversed urgently

By Global Voices MENA
A statement urging an end to internet shutdowns in Sudan. These shutdowns violate international law, exacerbating humanitarian crises, hindering emergency assistance, and impeding communication with loved ones.


© Global Voices -
