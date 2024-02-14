Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A major blackout left 500,000 Victorian homes without power – but it shows our energy system is resilient

By Roger Dargaville, Director Monash Energy Institute, Monash University
The event has prompted questions about the reliability of the state’s electricity grid. But it’s important to note these extreme winds would have seriously disrupted any power system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
