Can more ethical histories be written about early colonial expeditions? A new project seeks to do just that
By Cameo Dalley, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Nicole Huxley, Gudjala and Girramay leader, Indigenous Knowledge
Peter Taylor, Associate Professor - Fenner School, Australian National University, Australian National University
Truth-telling is at the heart of a new project re-examining an expedition in Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula. This research aims to address the absence of Aboriginal voices in this history.
- Tuesday, February 13, 2024