Human Rights Observatory

Bushfires in Victoria: how to protect yourself if the air is smoky where you live

By Ryan Mead-Hunter, Senior lecturer, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Bushfires broke out yesterday in western Victoria during a day of extreme weather conditions across the state. Although authorities have reported the situation is easing, emergency services continue to fight blazes in the Grampians National Park around the towns of Bellfield and Pomonal.



While the air quality in Australia is generally good, events such as bushfires can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
