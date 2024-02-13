Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Fortress’ conservation policies threaten the food security of rural populations

By Terry Sunderland, Professor in the Faculty of Forestry, University of British Columbia
Barriers created by “fortress conservation” — as in the near-total sectioning off of land for conservation without human interference — are threatening important dietary diversity for the up to 1.5 billion people around the world who rely on wild foods, from bushmeat to wild vegetables and fruit.

Conservation, especially when modelled on notions of “pristine nature” — environments untouched by human influence — can create obstacles by limiting access…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Axing the Auckland fuel tax reveals the lack of a real transport plan for NZ’s biggest city
~ This Valentine’s Day, embrace green as the new colour of love
~ AI tools produce dazzling results – but do they really have ‘intelligence’?
~ 5 myths about romance fiction, busted – from Fabio to feminism
~ New logging rules in NSW put the greater glider closer to extinction. When will we start protecting these amazing animals?
~ A patch a day? Why the vitamin skin patches spruiked on social media might not be for you
~ What would a vehicle efficiency standard for new cars cost – or save – Australian drivers?
~ Showing love on Valentine’s Day by embracing disability
~ UN’s Financial Troubles Jeopardize Critical Human Rights Work
~ Kelvin Kiptum: the Kenyan runner who redefined what it takes to win marathons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter