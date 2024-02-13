Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This Valentine’s Day, embrace green as the new colour of love

By Elizabeth Reid Boyd, Senior Lecturer School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Valentine’s Day is associated with red and pink, representing passion and romance. But there’s another hue with a secret, sensual history longing for embrace: green.

The colour of nature and fertility, green is deeply connected to love in traditions throughout the world. In these times of conflict, 2024 is the year we should remember what connects rather than divides us, and embrace green as the colour of love.

Read more: From…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Axing the Auckland fuel tax reveals the lack of a real transport plan for NZ’s biggest city
~ ‘Fortress’ conservation policies threaten the food security of rural populations
~ AI tools produce dazzling results – but do they really have ‘intelligence’?
~ 5 myths about romance fiction, busted – from Fabio to feminism
~ New logging rules in NSW put the greater glider closer to extinction. When will we start protecting these amazing animals?
~ A patch a day? Why the vitamin skin patches spruiked on social media might not be for you
~ What would a vehicle efficiency standard for new cars cost – or save – Australian drivers?
~ Showing love on Valentine’s Day by embracing disability
~ UN’s Financial Troubles Jeopardize Critical Human Rights Work
~ Kelvin Kiptum: the Kenyan runner who redefined what it takes to win marathons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS