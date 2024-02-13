Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What would a vehicle efficiency standard for new cars cost – or save – Australian drivers?

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australian passenger cars on average use 20% more fuel than passenger in the US – which has had efficiency standards in place since 1975.The Conversation


