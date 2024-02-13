Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Showing love on Valentine’s Day by embracing disability

By Alan Santinele Martino, Assistant Professor, Community Rehabilitation and Disability Studies, University of Calgary
Valentine’s Day is a time when love and intimacy are celebrated with fervor. Yet, the challenges some face in this regard are not often recognized. In particular, people with disabilities face discrimination and obstacles when seeking love, affection and sexual fulfillment.

People with disabilities often contend with persistent stereotypes when it comes to their love lives. A lack of comprehensive and accessible sex education also leaves people with disabilities ill-equipped to navigate the complexities of relationships and intimacy.

At the University of Calgary’s


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Axing the Auckland fuel tax reveals the lack of a real transport plan for NZ’s biggest city
~ ‘Fortress’ conservation policies threaten the food security of rural populations
~ This Valentine’s Day, embrace green as the new colour of love
~ AI tools produce dazzling results – but do they really have ‘intelligence’?
~ 5 myths about romance fiction, busted – from Fabio to feminism
~ New logging rules in NSW put the greater glider closer to extinction. When will we start protecting these amazing animals?
~ A patch a day? Why the vitamin skin patches spruiked on social media might not be for you
~ What would a vehicle efficiency standard for new cars cost – or save – Australian drivers?
~ UN’s Financial Troubles Jeopardize Critical Human Rights Work
~ Kelvin Kiptum: the Kenyan runner who redefined what it takes to win marathons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter