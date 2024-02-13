Tolerance.ca
UN’s Financial Troubles Jeopardize Critical Human Rights Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP A cash crunch and hiring freeze at the United Nations threaten to hinder UN human rights investigations in places like Sudan, Ukraine, and Syria. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned UN member countries on January 25 that if those with outstanding dues do not pay up soon, the UN will be broke by August. In the meantime, the UN would take various cost-cutting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
