Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to navigate a parent’s cancer diagnosis – like Princes William and Harry will now have to do

By Lydia Harkin, Principal Lecturer in Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
King Charles’ cancer diagnosis means the royal family has joined the approximately 3 million families in the UK affected by the disease. His family has already gathered around in support. William, Prince of Wales, has taken over some public duties for his father. And younger son Harry, who lives in California, flew to the UK to visit after the diagnosis was announced.

If you, like William and Harry, are navigating a parent’s diagnosis, you are not alone. Around 400,000 people are diagnosedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
