Philadelphia hopes year-round schooling can catch kids up to grade level – will it make a difference?

By Daniel H. Robinson, Professor, College of Education, University of Texas at Arlington
Upon becoming mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker announced that she will establish a working group on full-day and year-round schooling – an idea she had supported while campaigning. The group will develop a strategy to keep Philadelphia public schools open for longer hours during the week, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as over the summer, and to provide “meaningful, instructive out-of-school…The Conversation


© The Conversation
