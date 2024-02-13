Romance isn’t always rosy, sometimes it’s sickening – lovesickness, erotomania and death by heartbreak explained
By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Absence makes the heart grow fonder. All you need is love. It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.
If cliches and pop songs are anything to go by, humans spend a substantial portion of waking and sleeping hours thinking and dreaming about the pursuit of love – in all its many forms.
But is love all pink hearts, roses and teddy bears – or is there a darker side? Can love, or the absence of love, generate a form of sickness? Can it even lead to lasting physical or mental illness? And is it possible to die of a broken heart?
Pathological…
- Tuesday, February 13, 2024