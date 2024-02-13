200 million voters, 820,000 polling stations and 10,000 candidates: Indonesia’s massive election, by the numbers
By Stephen Sherlock, Visiting Fellow, Department of Political and Social Change, Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs, Australian National University
Indonesians are going to the polls to elect a new president on Wednesday. There are three candidates running, alongside their vice presidential candidates.
According to opinion polls, the favourite is Prabowo Subianto, leader of the Greater Indonesia Party (Gerindra), a populist and nationalist party he founded in 2008. A former army general, Prabowo has already stood unsuccessfully for president twice…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 13, 2024