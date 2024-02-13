Tolerance.ca
Senegal: Authorities must investigate killings and police brutality against protesters

By Amnesty International
Senegalese police officers killed three people, including a 16 year-old boy, and arrested hundreds in a violent crackdown on protesters in Saint-Louis, Dakar and Ziguinchor on 9-10 February as many people demonstrated against the delay of presidential elections, Amnesty International said today. Evidence gathered from relatives of the victims, eyewitnesses and journalists covering the protests […] The post Senegal: Authorities must investigate killings and police brutality against protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


