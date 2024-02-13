Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government is well behind on Closing the Gap. This is why we needed a Voice to Parliament

By James Blackwell, Research Fellow (Indigenous Diplomacy), Australian National University
The latest Closing the Gap report reveals just four of the 19 targets are on track to be achieved. It comes after years of failing to give First Nations people a say over their own lives.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
