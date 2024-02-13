Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New commissioner will focus on vexed issue of Indigenous children in out-of-home care

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Delivering the Closing the Gap annual report, the prime minister has announced a national commissioner for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children among other measures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rocío San Miguel, Venezuelan rights activist and lawyer, detained and reported missing
~ UAE and India are now the best places to start a business, but western countries still beat them in one key respect
~ How Muslim teachings support political dynasties in Indonesia
~ Yemen: Houthis Recruit More Child Soldiers Since October 7
~ Hungary: Media Curbs Harm Rule of Law
~ Latin America's newest export: Narcoculture
~ As the war in Gaza continues, Germany’s unstinting defence of Israel has unleashed a culture war that has just reached Australia
~ New Zealand is reviving the ANZAC alliance – joining AUKUS is a logical next step
~ The government is well behind on Closing the Gap. This is why we needed a Voice to Parliament
~ If challenged in court, Australia’s system of negative gearing might not survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter